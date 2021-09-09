Four arrested; drugs, arms recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) seized drugs in a raid while two persons were arrested with illegal arms in another action in the district on Wednesday.

During raids, NET team in Garhikapura area arrested two persons, Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Rafique, and recovered around 3kg charas and 120 grams crystal meth (ice) from their possession. Similarly, the cops from Chura Police Station recovered two Kalashnikovs, 5 chargers, and 147 bullets during another action. The cops also arrested Bakht Naveed, a resident of Swabi district, and Sajid Khan, hailing from Bakhshali area in Mardan district, for having the unlicensed weapons.