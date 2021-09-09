KMU Academic Council approves Advance Fellowship Programmes

PESHAWAR: The 23rd meeting of Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq.

Registrar KMU Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, heads of various institutions and members of the council attended the meeting.

Additional Director Academic Muhammad Islam welcomed the participants and presented 11 agenda items.

Chief Executive Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Muhammad Arif presented the curriculum of the Advance Fellowships in Burn, Pediatric Neuro-Surgery, Head & Neck Surgery, Sports Surgery, Otology and Rhinology programs for consideration of the council.

The subject experts briefed the need for analysis of these programmes. The council agreed to start the Advance Fellowship Programmes and directed the PGMI to proceed for further curriculum development activities and to prepare for the inspection of KMU and Pakistan Medical Commission.

The council approved the “Visiting Faculty Appointment Rules, 2021” along with a teaching agreement.

The council members believed that certain responsibilities, as well as decisions, are best handled at the institute level and therefore, the power of appointment of visiting faculty shall be delegated to the dean/director.

Meanwhile, talking to the council, the vice-chancellor appreciated the role of the academic section for smooth functioning of the academic affairs and hoped that the decision taken in the 23rd meeting would be implemented in true spirit.

He asked the heads of constituent institutions to focus on the launch of postgraduate programmes at the main campus and undergraduate programs at regional campuses.

The vice-chancellor advised that all the regional institutes shall bear the name prefix as “KMU Institute of Health Sciences” with “name of the city” as suffix.