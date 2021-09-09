Workers protest against price-hike

Lahore:The working class held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd) on Wednesday in front of Lahore Press Club to protest against the rising prices of commodities of daily use.

They demanded the government not to privatise the national public utilities in the interest of the public. They called upon the government to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for the workers. They demanded protection for woman workers from harassment and violence. They also demanded freedom of press guaranteed in the constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing the rally, labour leader Khurshid Ahmad pointed out to the prime minister that the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam had declared that the enterprises providing basic amenities to the nation such as electricity, water and others would be run in the public sector to provide basic needs to the citizens. He demanded the government hold dialogue with the workers to fulfil their demand, otherwise, workers would be compelled to march towards Islamabad. The rally was also addressed by Rubina Jamil, Akbar Ali Khan, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Osama Tariq and others.