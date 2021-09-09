Five drown in Lalamusa Nullah

LALAMUSA: Five people, including three women and a minor girl, drowned in nullah near Head Jaggu Dandi on Wednesday. Reportedly, nine people were on the way to attend a funeral ceremony from Wah Cantt in a van. The van fell down in a nullah near Head Jaggu Dandi Sarai Alamgir, leaving Nazir Ahmed, 60, Rubina, 50, Shaista, 32, Shehrbano, 26, and Ayesha aged 8 months dead on the spot. Meanwhile, four people were rescued.
NANKANA SAHIB: Sangla Hill police arrested three drug peddlers on Wednesday. Reportedly, the police arrested...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again pledged on Wednesday to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their legitimate...
NOWSHERA: Senior lawyer and former president of Islamic Lawyers Forum Shaukat Ali Khan advocate and his wife were shot...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the United Arab...
ISLAMABAD: Afghan women, including the country’s women’s cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi Wednesday gave the detailed briefing and report to NAB Chairman...