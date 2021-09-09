DHA Phase 2 Extension residents announce support for ex-councillor in LG polls

Cantonment boards are apolitical and autonomous bodies that work without coming under pressure from political parties, said Muhammad Jamil, an independent candidate for local government polls in the Clifton Cantonment Board’s Ward 3.

At events held in various parts of DHA Phase 2 and Phase 2 Extension, residents, including traders and notables, have announced support for Jamil in the polls, acknowledging his services and performance as a former councillor in his four-year tenure to resolve civic issues and serving the residents.

Thanking the residents, Jamil said that during his tenure, he had succeeded in resolving the issue of water scarcity by replacing the old and rusty lines with new pipes, and by ensuring just distribution of water through free tankers twice or thrice a week.

He said the construction of a family park, several new filter plants, improving the sewerage and drainage system, the installation of street lights, the construction of footpaths and streets, and the sterilisation of street dogs were among the several projects that he completed during his tenure.

Jamil said a political party that had been winning from DHA for the past eight years had gained votes from residents by promising to install desalination plants in six months to resolve the water issue.

“But the area residents did not see them in the constituency and now the same political party has again fielded its candidates for the cantonment elections with the same false promises.” The former councillor said that as a resident for the past 22 years and part of a team of social activists, he had an understanding of the issues the residents were facing and how to resolve them through the CBC.