15 foreign players in CAS International Squash

KARACHI: As many as 15 foreign players are coming to Pakistan to play the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championships to be held in Islamabad from October 11-15.

According to the entry list, world number 19 Omar Mosad from Egypt is top seed and world number 30 Declan James from England is second seed.

Toddy Harity from USA, ranked 43rd, is third seed and Karim El Hammamy from Egypt, ranked 47th, is fifth seed. Auguste Dussourd from France, ranked 59th, is sixth seed.

Egypt’s Moustafa El Sirty, ranked 67th, is seventh seed and Hong Kong’s Max Lee, ranked 68th, is eighth seed. Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam, ranked 46th, is fourth seed.

The unseeded foreign players are Hong Kong’s Henry Leung, Tsz Kwan Lau, Chi Him Wong, Egypt’s Yahya Elnawasany, Austria’s Aqeel Rehman, England’s Robert Downer, Czech Republic’s Martin Svec, and Spain’s Hugo Varela.

The organisers have given wildcards to Noor Zaman and Hamza Sharif. The draw is of 24 players, including eight seeds and two wildcards.

The organisers have made a pre-travel negative Covid test mandatory for all players. Also, international players will be tested for Covid upon arrival at Islamabad Airport.

Any player who tests positive during the tournament will be withdrawn from competition and will immediately be isolated.