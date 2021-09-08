PML-N terms Shehbaz’s stance his personal opinion, says Bilawal

file photo

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said PML-N and PTI are the two sides of the same coin.

Addressing a workers convention in Kahror Pacca on Tuesday, he said the PMLN terms every stance of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif his personal opinion. He said Shehbaz is the president of the PML-N and his stance should be considered final. Shehbaz knows the formula of changing the government.

He said if the PPP continues to work like it is doing, no power in the world can stop it from forming governments in the Centre and Punjab. If any party has done anything for small farmers, workers, youths and women, it is only the PPP. He said the economic policies of both the PML-N and the PTI benefit the rich against the poor and they think that this is how Pakistan will develop, but it has never happened. The PPP manifesto has been the same from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said. Their economic policy benefits the poor and the time has proved that Pakistan has always made progress by following the same manifesto. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had made the country stand on its own feet and made small farmers the owners of land after which the country began to develop. He said that in the time of Benazir Bhutto, people used to chant the slogan "Benazir will come and will bring jobs". President Zardari also stood by the poor during his tenure and gave the Benazir Income Support Programme for women.

He said the PPP increased salaries by 120pc and pensions by 10pc. “Now if you also want to stand by the poor, you have to support the PPP for the people of this country so that the mission and dream of the Quaid-e-Awam and Benazir Bhutto could be fulfilled, he said, adding that it is said that the PTI was founded in Lodhran and the PTI government was formed with Lodhran money but now the PTI’s funeral will also take place in Lodhran.

Earlier, speaking in Multan, Bilawal slammed the government failure in curbing price hike. Lambasting the Pakistan Media Development Authority, he said the PPP would not allow the government to bring such a draconian authority. He said the media freedom has been at stake under the selected rulers. He criticized the South Punjab Secretariat and said it is ridiculous for the people of this remote region. He said the PPP is the pioneer of the Bahawalpur province after recognizing the right of people and would establish the province according to the wishes of people.

He said the government should demonstrate maturity in view of the present situation in the region, particularly Afghanistan. Terrorists are hatching sabotage activities across the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the PPP government had employed thousands of people but the PTI government terminated thousands of people recruited according to rules and regulations. Bilawal said people showed more enthusiasm than expected during his visit to different parts of south Punjab. Many people want to join the PPP, he said, adding: “We are preparing for the long march. As soon as the opposition is ready, there will be no confidence against the selected regime.”

Responding to a query, he said electronic voting is being talked about in an environment of load-shedding. Electronic voting machines are controversial. He said the PPP defeated Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Senate election. Shehbaz Sharif already knows the whole formula. Shehbaz is the president of the PMLN, his decision should be final. He said Zardari’s health is much better than before.

Responding to another query, he said as long as there is confusion in the PDM, issues will not be resolved. He said journalists are in trouble now. The PTI is giving ‘lollipops’ in the name of the South Punjab Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Bilawal called on members of the Christian community led by PPP MNA and General Secretary PPP Minority Wing South Punjab Naveed Amir Jiva at the Bilawal House. Opposition Leader in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood were present on the occasion. The Christian community thanked Bilawal for speaking on the minorities’ issues.

Bilawal said that during the PPP government, the quota for minorities was implemented in the country and after that, the minorities were neglected. The PPP elected a Christian public representative from Sindh as a member of the provincial assembly and another as a senator.

He appealed to the Christian community to support the PPP in its struggle for the development of the country. The Christian delegation comprised Bishop Leo Paul, Ayub Sajid, Sohrab Younis, Farid Yaqub Farooq and Javed Gardas, Father Rafael, Pastor Fahim Shehzad, Salamat Bhatti, Raheel Anjum, Samuel Sardar and Nazir Masih.