Siraj rues people kept away from fair elections

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said the country has long been paying the cost of preventing the people from freely choosing their leadership through free and fair electoral process.

“Let us make a resolve to strengthen democratic values and transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state on the occasion of Defence Day,” he said while talking to media at the residence of Captain Hafiz Kashan Ali Shaheed.

Hafiz Kashan embraced martyrdom at the LoC during Ramazan. Siraj lauded the services of Pakistan Army for country’s defence. He paid tribute to those millions of Muslims who rendered sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. However,he regretted that the country could not achieve the destination for what the Muslims struggled under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam. He said corruption, interest-based economy, illiteracy and poverty plagued the country. The ruling class kept the people in darkness and did nothing to strengthen democracy and democratic values, he added.

Siraj said the PTI proved itself as the agent of status quo and incapable more than its predecessors. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan shifted the responsibility of his government failure on the masses which according to him were not paying taxes. In fact, he said, the premier himself admitted his government was unable to resolve masses problems.

To a question, he replied the PTI must not be provided an opportunity to become political martyr. “The JI wants the PTI to be exposed fully before the public,” he said, adding the PMLN and the PPP also sided with the PTI to keep the status quo intact. To another question, he said India was involved in recent Quetta bomb blast and other terror incidents and was taking the revenge of its defeat in Afghanistan. The security forces must remain vigilant to counter future Indian plots, he added. Siraj said India could not keep the Kashmiris its slaves forever and the sun of freedom would soon rise in the Valley.