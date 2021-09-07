Siraj rues people kept away from fair elections

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said the country has long been paying the cost of preventing the people from freely choosing their leadership through free and fair electoral process. “Let us make a resolve to strengthen democratic values and transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state on the occasion of Defence Day,” he said while talking to media at the residence of Captain Hafiz Kashan Ali Shaheed. Hafiz Kashan embraced martyrdom at the LoC during Ramazan. Siraj lauded the services of Pakistan Army for country’s defence. He paid tribute to those millions of Muslims who rendered sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. However, he regretted that the country could not achieve the destination for what the Muslims struggled under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam. He said corruption, interest-based economy, illiteracy and poverty plagued the country. The ruling class kept the people in darkness and did nothing to strengthen democracy and democratic values, he added.