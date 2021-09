KASUR: The martyrs of 1965 war were paid homage in a grand ceremony on Monday in Kasur. Brigadier Sadaqat and Colonel Ahsan attended the ceremony. Special prayers for the national security and prosperity were held. A speech contest was organized between kids to pay homage to our martyrs. Provincial Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Asiya Gul, Colonel Hussain and other officers of Pakistan Army and district administration attended the event.