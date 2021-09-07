Two killed in Umerkot, Larkana

SUKKUR: Two people were killed on Monday in two different incidents in Umerkot and Larkana respectively.Reports said some assailants had allegedly attacked a couple and killed a man Ariz Muhammad, s/o Azizullah Esani, and later they abducted his wife at Ratedero in Larkana. The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and said the deceased belonged to Gharhi Yasin of Shikarpur and had carried out a love-marriage with his cousin.

In another incident, a man killed another man, identified as Nawaz Chandio with an axe in village Majno Chandio near Nabi Sar Road in Umerkot. The police shifted the body to Umerkot, saying the incident was the result of an ongoing enmity over a land between two groups of the Chandio clan.