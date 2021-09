KARACHI: The Defence Day was celebrated across the country with traditional zeal and enthusiasm. The Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, visited the tomb of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Monday. The corps commander laid a floral wreath on behalf of the COAS to pay homage to the Father of the Nation and offered Fateha. The corps commander also penned remarks in the visitor’s book. —ISPR