Moon sighting committee meets today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held today (Tuesday) evening for sighting the crescent moon of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1443 Hijri.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of the Zonal Committee to be held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/district committees would hold their meetings at their respective provincial/ district headquarters. According to the experts, there was absolutely no chance of sighting the new crescent of Safar 1443 AH in the country on Tuesday evening. The new crescent moon will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 05:53 Pakistan Standard Time (pst) on Tuesday. According to astronomical considerations, the month of Safar 1443 AH would commence from September 9, Thursday.