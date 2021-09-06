Change in composition of Senate panel mala fide: PPPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Sunday condemned unilateral change in the composition of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs to tilt balance in the government’s favor just on the eve of voting on a controversial legislative proposal of introducing the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“The Pakistan People’s Party will not permit such brazen attempts to institutionalise rigging through a new back door and will resist it at every forum”, said Secretary General Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar in a statement.