 
Monday September 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Change in composition of Senate panel mala fide: PPPP

Monday, Sep 06, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Sunday condemned unilateral change in the composition of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs to tilt balance in the government’s favor just on the eve of voting on a controversial legislative proposal of introducing the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“The Pakistan People’s Party will not permit such brazen attempts to institutionalise rigging through a new back door and will resist it at every forum”, said Secretary General Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar in a statement.

More From National