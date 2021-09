SUKKUR: A man shot dead his aunt in district Larkana on Sunday due to certain unknown reasons. According to reports, accused Ali Sher Khakhrani killed his aunt Bebul, when she was returning home along with her husband Muhib in village Mitho Khakhrani in district Larkana after a brief medical check-up. The police shifted the body of the woman to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and said the reasons behind the murder could not be ascertained.