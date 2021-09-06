Buzdar for 1965-like spirit to defeat enemy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on Defence Day, said that September 6, 1965 is a golden chapter in the defence history of Pakistan when its armed forces and people stood united and retaliated against the enemy’s aggression.

The chief minister said that brave sons of soil wrote unprecedented stories of bravery and courage and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.Usman Buzdar said that history of world is unable to present any other such example of bravery and courage which was exhibited by Pakistan armed forces. He paid homage to the martyrdom of the heroes of 1965 war and said that they had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their motherland and we salute them, adding that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland are our pride, glory and honour and today the whole nation expresses solidarity with them and their families. He said that the nation also salutes the services of ghazis.

Today we need the same spirit and unity which was exhibited during the 1965 war. The whole nation and armed forces are united for the solidarity of the country. He also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar warned that strict action would be taken against the departments which failed to perform as time of lip service and presentations had gone now. In a statement, he said that best service delivery would be ensured at any cost. The chief minister said that he would personally evaluate the performance of the departments, based on the targets given to them on a monthly basis. He added that negligence and laxity in government departments would not be tolerated and now they had to perform besides taking solid measures for resolving the people’s problems.

OPEN COURT: The chief minister Sunday held an open court and listened to complaints of more than 200 people coming from the remote areas. He also summoned the heads of departments concerned in the open court, listened to the people’s issues one by one and issued instruction on-the-spot for redress of the grievances.

Usman Buzdar said that Allah Almighty had blessed him with the post of the chief minister to solve people’s problems, adding that he was fully aware of problems of a common man. He termed the people his asset and said that doors of the CM Secretariat were always open to all. He promised to expedite the journey of public service.

People thanked the CM for listening to them patiently and issuing instructions on-the-spot for early redress of their grievances. Usman Buzdar also visited the awareness counter, set up by the DGPR. Director General Saman Rai briefed him about the Public Awareness Counter. The CM witnessed pamphlets and picture booklets on various development projects at the counter and appreciated the DGPR team.

CONDEMNS BLAST: The chief minister has condemned a blast near Mastung Road in Quetta. He paid homage to the sacrifice of martyred security personnel. In a message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. He said that they had sacrificed their lives to ensure peace in the country. “We salute to the sacrifices of the martyrs,” he said. The whole nation was united for eradicating the menace of terrorism, he added.