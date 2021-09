Mahdi, Ubaid, Faizan, Ali, Anas, Saad reach Defence Day Squash second round

KARACHI: M Mahdi, Ubaidullah, Faizan Khan, Ali Daud, Anas Khan, R Khan and Saad Abdullah moved into the second round of Defence Day Karachi Open Squash Tournament at RKJK Squash Complex here on Sunday.

In the first round, Mahdi beat M Aussaja 11-3, 11-9, 11-9, Ubaidullah defeated Arib Imran 11-4, 11-8, 11-7, Faizan beat Tabish 11-3, 11-9, 11-9, Ali won against Rauf Khan 11-4, 11-9, 11-9, Anas thrashed Asad Akram 11-4, 11-9, 11-8, R Khan smashed Mutabir Khan 11-4, 11-6, 11-4, and Saad overpowered Aiman Khan 11-5, 11-7, 11-9.

In the first round of under-15 boys category, Abdul Basit beat Ataullah Jahangir 11-3, 11-6, 11-4, Ayyan Shehzad defeated Savi Sohail 11-5, 11-3, 11-3, Huzaifa Shahid won against Taimoor 11-3, 11-7, 11-3, Adnan thrashed Umar Mohammad 11-3, 11-9, 11-9, Abdul Ahad smashed Arsalan Nasir 11-8, 11-7, 11-0, Danial beat Abdullah Shahid 11-4,11-8, 11-3, Haris Khan overpowered A Haseeb 11-3, 11-5, 11-9, and Zohaib Khan degeated Kaleem Ullah Jahangir 11-3, 11-4, 11-9.

In the first round of under-17 boys category, Anas Khan beat Rayyan Kaleem 11-3, 11-3, 11-8, Labeeb Butt defeated Abdul Waheed 11-4, 11-9, 11-8, Huraira Zafar won against Haseeb Nasir 11-4, 11-9, 11-4, Qasim Qadir overpowered Ammar Ali 11-3, 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, Talha Saeed beat Affan Shaikh 11-8, 11-6, 11-9, Hassan Paracha defeated Sufiyan 11-4, 11-5, 11-0, Mahrab thrashed M Ali 11-4, 11-5, 11-2, and M Zaman smashed Shayyan Adnan 11-0, 11-4, 11-3.