Qadri inaugurates uplift projects in Khyber

JAMRUD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday inaugurated various development projects in Jamrud, Landikotal and Loi Shalman.

The first inauguration took place held at Shakas in Jamrud where he inaugurated a 1.5 km road at Syed Haji Sher Muhammad Killay at a cost of Rs926.54 million.

The second inauguration was held at Teddy Bazaar in Jamrud where 5.1 km to Maniakhel cemetery would be built.

The Hyderi Kandaw four km road was inaugurated and it would be built at a cost of Rs917.66 million.

The minister also inaugurated the upgradation of Government High School Loi Shalman.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that record development work had been carried out in the Khyber district.

He said that work was underway on the construction of roads, streets, bridges, water schemes and other development projects.

Qadri said the government was to build more colleges so that students can get higher education.