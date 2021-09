SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon on Saturday visited various affected areas of district Thatta to monitor the situation following the torrential rain on the second consecutive day.

Talking to the media persons, the SACM said the accumulated rainwater had been drained out from the main points of the city. He said the government would not leave the masses in the lurch during this situation.