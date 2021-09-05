283 POs arrested during August in Mardan

MARDAN: As many as 283 proclaimed offenders were arrested during operations across the district in August, an official statement said on Saturday.

A crime review meeting, chaired by District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, was informed that besides the proclaimed offenders, 71 abettors in various crimes, 171 drug smugglers, 24 gamblers, and accused in aerial firing cases were also arrested during the outgoing month.

The cops also seized 165kg charas, over 5kg heroin, 2.7kg ice, 1.9kg opium, 50 litres wine, 33 Kalashnikovs, 14 Kalakovs, 15 rifles, 34 shotguns, and 589 pistols during the month.

Meanwhile, the police said they were conducting raids to arrest the people, who set fire to the house of alleged killers although the prime accused had been arrested soon after the murder.

On Friday, Amir Sajjad and Kamran, residents of Toru, allegedly started firing over a family dispute, killing Suliman and Samiullah. Later, Toru Police Station personnel, on the complaint of Samiullah's father Sherullah, registered a case and arrested Amir Sajjad.

On Saturday, the heirs of the slain persons reached the house of the alleged killers in the shape of a mob and set fire to the home. However, there was no casualty.

The Toru Police Station registered the case against several persons in the inferno incident and started an investigation.