DG ISI meets Taliban leaders in Kabul

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed visited Kabul to meet with the Taliban representatives and discuss matters related to safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security in the region, sources said.

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed visited Kabul to meet with the Taliban representatives and discuss matters related to safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security in the region, sources said.

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on Saturday visited Kabul to meet with the Taliban representatives and discuss matters related to safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security in the region, sources said.

Gen Faiz will spend a day in the Afghan capital. He is meeting and working with Pakistan’s Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan and his team on issues of repatriation and transit through Pakistan and the border situation, reports Geo News.

Since the Taliban came into power last month, thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from the war-ravaged country with Pakistan’s help.

The Pakistani Embassy in Kabul has been working round the clock to assist in the evacuation efforts.

According to sources, the ISI chief will discuss matters with the Taliban related to the issue of pending requests from countries and international organisations for repatriation/transit through Pakistan.

He will also deliberate on the need to determine a mechanism through which Islamabad could allow these in coordination with the ground authorities in Afghanistan.

Sources said border management was another important issue that will come under discussion during the daylong visit of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Officials, according to sources, will look into the matter to ensure that the mechanism under which Afghans cross over the border on a daily basis as routine and then return, runs smoothly and only those allowed to avail themselves of this facility do so.

They said Western media reports suggesting huge refugee inflow or pressure from Afghanistan at the Pakistan borders were “incorrect”.

Gen Faiz will also hold discussions on the overall security issue to ensure that spoilers and terrorist organisations do not benefit from the situation.

Online reports: According to sources, the Pakistani delegation is visiting Kabul on the invitation of the Afghan Shura.

In a video posted on Twitter by Channel 4 News, General Faiz Hameed could be seen alongside Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at a hotel in Kabul.

When asked if he will be meeting senior people in the Taliban, Gen Faiz Hameed said, “No, I am not clear…

Asked what did he hope was going to happen now in Afghanistan and what was his best hope, he said, “We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Don’t worry, everything will be okay.”