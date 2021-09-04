Homage to a great leader

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the veteran Kashmiri leader, passed away on September 1. Throughout his life, he struggled hard against the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He bore the hardships of confinement and torture but did not bow down before injustice of Indian hegemony. He was a true friend of Pakistan and believed that India could not continue its illegal occupation of Kashmir. He was an ardent supporter of Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination. Many prominent political leaders of Pakistan, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressed their grief and sorrow on the death of the veteran leader. The death of this great leader is no doubt an irreparable loss for the freedom movement of Kashmir.

Sajid Abbasi

Murree