LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education and IT Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz underwent a cardiac procedure at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Friday. Raja Yassir was shifted to the PIC on Friday morning after he complained about pain in the chest. In a tweet, Atta-ur-Rehman Abbasi, the minister’s adviser said that doctors inserted a stent and his condition was out of danger now.