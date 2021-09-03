Anti-corona traditional Chinese medicine set to enter Pakistani market

BEIJING: “We are registering Lianhua Qingwen Capsule/Granule (a Chinese medicine that is conducive to curing novel coronavirus pneumonia) in Pakistan.

“We expect it to be approved by the end of the year”, Zhang Yuling, Deputy General Manager of Yiling Pharmaceutical told China Economic Net in an interview.

Recently, the company signed a Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation to set up a “Belt and Road” Traditional Chinese Medicine distribution center in collaboration with Ningxia Taiji Yangzhi Health Management Company, a professional enterprise engaging in health technology research and promotion, elderly care, health product production, and sales.

The center, once established, shall provide “creative” Chinese medicines (medicines manufactured with traditional materials and modern technologies) and Traditional Chinese Medicines for respiratory health developed by Yiling Pharmaceutical independently to “Belt and Road” countries.

The exemplary medicine, Lianhua Qingwen Capsule, with proven effect in controlling pulmonary infection and eliminating cold symptoms, is the only medicine in the “health kit” gifted by China’s Foreign Ministry to overseas Chinese students. It is also the world’s first compound Chinese medicine approved by the US FDA for clinical studies.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Lianhua Qingwen Capsule has been registered and exported to nearly 30 countries and regions, covering Canada, Russia, Singapore, Philippines, etc.

Specifically, it is used for Covid-19 treatment in Thailand, Indonesia, Mongolia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, etc. The Cambodian government has incorporated in the home-based treatment for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms”, introduced Zhang.

Apart from broader registration, more Chinese medicinal materials will be explored and introduced, research cooperation will be facilitated, medical training will be provided, and medicinal cultural exchanges will be held in BRI countries.

“In Pakistan, we face a different culture and a different system of medicinal registration regulations. But I believe that by showcasing the effect of Traditional Chinese Medicine with scientific methods that comply with international standards, people in more countries will start to recognize its power”, said Zhang.

The word “Tradition” in “Traditional Chinese Medicine” lies in its long history and impressive role in disease prevention and control throughout the centuries. Now in the contemporary world, its traditional elements have been endowed with additional meaning.