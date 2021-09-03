Launch of Sehat Sahulat Program Opd Pilot Project in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: While moving with the mission of a prosperous and healthy nation and achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations in collaboration with World Health Organization and Marie Stopes Society Pakistan have launched “Sehat Sahulat Program- OPD Pilot Project in Islamabad.”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan inaugurated the event along with Dr. Aamir Ashraf Khawaja – Secretary MoNHSRC, Dr. Palitha Mahipala – WHO Representative/ Head of Mission in Pakistan, Ms. Asma Balal – Country Director of Marie Stopes Society Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Arshad- Director Sehat Sahulat Program and other officials of MoNHSRC.

Through this OPD Pilot project, primary healthcare level outpatient services will be provided through general practitioners using the essential package of health services (EPHS), including SRHR and FP services. It is pertinent to mention here that this facility is limited to the selective beneficiaries of Islamabad only during the pilot project. “Sehat Sahulat Program” is the flagship program of the current political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance are provided to access free-of-cost healthcare services.

It is worth mentioning that currently a range of in-patient services are available from “Sehat Sahulat Program / Quami Sehat Card”.