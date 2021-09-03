‘CPEC opens door to development of Gwadar’

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) opened the door of employment, education and development opportunities for the people of the country’s southwest Gwadar district through the development of Gwadar Port and welfare work by the Chinese government and people, Senator Kahuda Babar from Gwadar said

Gwadar came into the limelight because of CPEC, which not only tapped the potential of the Gwadar Port but also brought a lot of positive financial changes in the lives of the residents of the district, Senator Kahuda Babar said.

“We were facing educational, health and electricity problems, but because of CPEC they have all been addressed,” he said. Lauding the Chinese government for supporting the people of Gwadar and creating opportunities for them, Senator Babar said we deeply appreciate the Chinese government for the Gwadar East-Bay Expressway, vocational training centers, international airport and the latest health facilities.” He noted that the Chinese government and people not only carried out infrastructural development in the district but also provided funds to uplift the lives of local people.

The people of Gwadar got a chance to understand and appreciate the Chinese culture while working and living with them and vice versa.“Chinese live like friends, as brothers and as members of a family,” he said, adding this had led to cultural integration between the people of the two countries.“We wear the same dress; eat the same food, we share our sorrows and happiness,” he added.

Citing the example of investment of Chinese companies in Gwadar’s livestock sector, Babar said through it they “offered jobs exclusively to the residents of Gwadar. Before the port, there were only a few opportunities for us, but now there are many.”

He said the construction of the port absorbed 70 percent of people of Gwadar, and added that a lot of infrastructural development is going on in the city and its real impact will be visible on completion. Talking of Gwadar’s future, he said the industrialization process is about to start in CPEC’s special economic zone which will bring a lot of employment and business opportunities for people.

Launched in 2013, CPEC is the corridor linking the Gwadar Port with Kashgar in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, promoting energy, transport and industrial cooperation.