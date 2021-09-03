PMC rules out MDCAT exams delay or cancellation

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission, the regulator for medical education in the country, has said the medical and dental colleges admission test will continue as scheduled across the country without any cancellation or delay at any of the examination centres.

According to PMC, the MDCAT exams are being carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC centres from August 30 to September 30.

It said that the Sindh High Court has disposed of the petition seeking cancellation of the exams, while a Multan High Court order was specifically for one applicant who had asked for a reschedule and the court had directed PMC to suspend her exam and not cancel her MDCAT admission. "If any student appearing for a board of intermediate and secondary education (theory or practical) exam or a medical admission test across the country has a clash with their MDCAT exam date, they can now apply for rescheduling."

The PMC said that a copy of the date sheet will be required and advised all students to submit their application form at mdcat.pmc.gov.pk/ExaminationForm/Index. It added that if an MDCAT applicant needs to shift from their Pakistan test centre to an international test centre in Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Toronto, Chicago, or London, they should email on [email protected]

The PMC asked the applicants to follow the guidelines for the MDCAT exam such as bringing a printout of the roll number slip that has been emailed with verification. All MDCAT applicants have been asked to bring original and valid identification documents.

The PMC said any student, who tested positive for COVID-19 and their scheduled examination date is within a 10-day period from the date of their COVID-19 test will be allowed to skip the scheduled slot for the exam as long as the form is filled and submitted in advance. It added that an infected student will be required to submit a COVID-19 positive test report from any of the designated labs.

The PMC said the COVID-19 positive test report will be verified and cross-checked with the laboratory by it and that submitting a fake document will result in the cancellation of exam registration.

The examination will be scheduled within a vacant slot during the MDCAT and if no slots are available, a special exam will be conducted after the last date.