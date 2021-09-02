Ulema ask world not to leave Afghanistan alone

ISLAMABAD: Ulema and leading religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought calling the government's policy on Afghanistan in line with national aspirations have asked the world leadership not to leave Afghanistan alone in the current situation.

“The declarations made by the Afghan Taliban and the patience with which they are resolving issues should be supported so that there is peace in Afghanistan and peace in Afghanistan means peace in the entire region, said Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing an Ulema-Mashaykh convention held here on Wednesday at Jamia Masjid Mahaz bin Jabbal.

“The consultation process has been started with Ulema and Mashaykh on the regional situation and a virtual consultative meeting of the Muslim World League with leading Ulema and religious scholars of Islamic world will be held in the first week of October 2021,” said Ashrafi.

The leading Ulema and Mashaykh addressing the convention said India should be prevented from spreading instability in the region in connivance with international terrorist organizations. The Joint declaration and resolutions adopted at the Ulema-Mashaykh Convention stated:

1) India's conspiracies against Pakistan are clear. After the failure of India's intentions in Afghanistan, India is carrying out sectarian violence and other conspiracies to create chaos in Pakistan. To thwart these conspiracies, Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought and the country's religious and political organizations assured the government, the Pakistan Army and the security agencies of their fully support and also announced full compliance to ensure implementation of the Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct. Ulema and Mashaykh appealed to scholars, preachers and Zakirs to abide by the Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct.

2) Continued attempts to attack Pakistan's border checkpoints from the Afghan side since the last week and suicide bombing at the Kabul airport are condemnable. The Afghan Taliban and the world leadership should keep in mind the relationship between India and international terrorist organizations. As per traditions, India is once again engaged in conspiracies to create chaos in the region, so the world and the regional countries must pay attention to this issue. 3) Pakistan's Ulema, Mashaykh and people welcome declarations of general amnesty by the Afghan Taliban, and resolve that the Afghan soil will not be used against any country including Pakistan. The peace in Afghanistan is the peace of Pakistan and peace in Afghanistan will strengthen all countries of the region in trade, economy and politics. Therefore all countries should cooperate with Amarat-e-Islamia Afghanistan for the restoration of law and order in Afghanistan. Afghanistan should not be left alone in the current situation.