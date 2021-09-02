Pervaiz Ashraf appointed Central Punjab PPP President

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf the new president PPP Central Punjab and Syed Hassan Murtaza secretary general with the aim of reviving the party at electoral battleground in Punjab.

The change in Central Punjab was expected and names of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza as secretary general and Shahzad Saeed Cheema as information secretary of Central Punjab were floated and notifications for appointments were issued Wednesday.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is the only MNA of the PPP elected from Central Punjab (Gujar Khan) while the other MNA of the party from Punjab was elected from South Punjab.

The posts of president and secretary general of PPP Punjab were lying vacant after the resignations of Qamar Zaman Kaira and Ch Manzoor two months ago and in this period Bilawal had appointed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as the chief organiser of the PPP Central Punjab.

The immediate task of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was to revive the party in Central Punjab, where the PPP lost its grip since the general elections of 2013. However, it has to be seen whether the former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf could be able to revive the lost glory of the PPP as the party made many efforts to get its lost political ground in Central Punjab. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who served the country as PPP’s fourth prime minister has close liaison with the party workers of Punjab. He had also served as secretary general the PPP Parliamentarians. While talking with The News, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf thanked his party leadership for reposing confidence in him by giving the responsibility. He proudly said he was a worker of the PPP and will make all out efforts to revive the party in Punjab.