ECP rejects PML-N’s plea to annul PP-38 Sialkot by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday rejected the PML-N's request to annul the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot. In this connection, a two-member bench of the ECP has announced a verdict in the case of application for annulment of PP-38 by-election. Affected parties can approach the Election Tribunal if they wish, the judgement stated.

The decision said that the petitioners could not prove irregularities during the by-elections. Moreover, allegations of forged signatures on forms 45 and 46 could not be substantiated. The verdict also said that the report of the Returning Officer also denies the allegations. The Election Tribunal can conduct forensic tests of signatures on forms 45 and 46. PMLN candidate Tariq Sobhani had sought annulment of the results on allegations of fraud.