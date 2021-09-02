Incidents of robberies go up in Mingora

MINGORA: At least three cases were reported to police stations about robberies during the last 24 hours in various parts of the city.

The recent wave of robberies have spread fear among the masses, and they have demanded foolproof security from the quarters concerned.

Within 24 hours, the robbers looted at least three households in the posh area of Afsarabad, Saidu Sharif.

According to police sources, the house of Asghar Khan, a resident of College Colony was looted, where the robbers decamped with cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

In another incident, some citizens were running after a thief, who opened fire and injured XEN building, Swat, Shahab Khan. Later on the local succeeded in apprehending the robber and handed him over to the police.

In yet another incident, the dacoits attempted to snatch a bag full of money at gunpoint from a resident of Saidu Sharif, identified as Shaukat Khan.

However, the citizen threw the bag into a nearby house, and the dacoits failed in their attempt.

After a series of such incidents, the locals have demanded the authorities concerned to provide security to people and their properties.