The PTI government has started re-carpeting roads in Skardu and has allocated hundreds of millions of rupees for this purpose. This is surprising because a handsome amount was spent on road repairs during the PML-N regime. If the roads were initially not constructed under due SOPs and specifications, the authorities should call for an inquiry, instead of just spending more money.

Also, it must be remembered that specific temperatures are needed to lay the bitumen on the roads, and completing the work before winter (before October) requires due commitment.

What is even more troubling is the fact that instead of starting the work in phases, all the roads of Skardu have been dug up. The higher authorities should take notice of the situation and complete the project in a timely manner.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu