Bilawal terms PDM confused, not clear in programme

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Alliance is confused and not clear in its programme.

Addressing a press conference in Kashmore, he said members of the PDM should first resign from the assemblies and then hold the long march against the PTI government. He said if the opposition is serious in its programme, then it should first bring the vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and then Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal said if there will be no clarity in the PDM programme, the masses will remain in a state of confusion, adding the PPP is clear in its stance of sending Prime Minister Imran Khan home with the power of masses. He said the PDM was in the right direction when it was following the advises of the PPP, adding the alliance was wasting its time. Without the PPP, he said, the PDM faced defeat in elections it had contested against the PTI government. Bilawal demanded fair and transparent polls in the country, adding inflation had made the lives of general masses miserable.

He said the PPP was the last hope of the people, adding people wanted economic policies of the PPP. He hoped that the PPP rule will come soon in which people’s concerns will be addressed.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the fundamental rights of people, adding it was an injustice with the people of Sindh and Balochistan to deprive them of natural gas. He said the PTI government believes in political victimisation, adding political oppenents were being involved in fake NAB cases.