Lahore Garrison win Punjab Inter-Club Golf

LAHORE: Lahore Garrison emerged as the champion club with a fine display during the two-day Punjab Inter-Club Golf Event 2021 at the PAF Skyview Golf Club in Lahore.

The victory was achieved by Lahore Garrison with a two-day aggregate team score of 2389. Rawalpindi Golf Club were the runners-up with a team score of 2667, while PAF Skyview Team ended with an aggregate team score of 2762.

There were 20 teams in the championship from Rawalpindi Golf Club, PAF Skyview Golf Club and Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club.Excellence in shot making came from the amateurs of Garrison Golf Club, who certainly looked technically superior to their adversaries. Equally impressive were their senior amateurs, boys, lady amateurs and girls.

Lahore Garrison owed their victory to solid contributions from amateurs Muhymin, Damil Ataullah and Ahmed Kayani and senior amateurs Raja Asif Mehdi, M Shafi and Rashid Akbar.

Lahore Garrison will travel to Karachi to face champions of other provinces in a competition to be held at Karachi Golf Club from September 10 to 12.