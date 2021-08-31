DPO directs cops to extend help to visitors

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk Monday directed SDPOs, SHOs and Investigation in charges to extend help to those who deserve justice. Talking to reporters, the DPO said the cops had been asked to complete their official matters and accord time to resolve the public issues. He asked the cops redress the issues of a common man on priority and do not keep them waiting outside their offices. The DPO said he was available outside his office daily and the same thing should be exercised at police stations level by the officers concerned. He said he had employed a unique strategy for quick disposal of public grievances by fixing the same timings for the applicants and concerned inquiry officers. The DPO said immediate registration of FIRs about crimes against property were being conducted promptly instead of covering up crime. He said under the internal accountability policy, cops caught having links with any mafias would be dealt with iron hands. He said it is the responsibility of citizens to avoid fake and applications of cases of civil nature.

‘PATWARIS RECRUITMENT EXAM TO BE HELD AGAIN’: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed Monday said the exam of successful candidates of patwaris posts would be held again in the wake of the arrest of fake candidates who attempted it for other candidates. According to in-charge of the test centre former AC Sajjad Mehmood Babar, to ensure merit random biometric verification of applicants would be ensured. He said the DC would visit the computer test centres to implement foolproof recruitment process.