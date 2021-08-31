YLC turns 20 years old dream to work towards youth development

KARACHI: YLC is a residential conference that was conceived over 20 years ago when three Leaders came together with a dream to work towards the development of the Youth of Pakistan.

YLC was conceived with 3 basic objectives - providing direction to the Young Leaders, giving the the right confidence and platform to put their ideas forward and to finally network with like minded individuals

It’s a platform where the youth get to interact and network with each other and leading personalities from the world of business, development, politics, academia and culture. Participants from all across Pakistan take part in plenary and syndicate sessions, and engage in activities and simulations that facilitate learning of essential leadership skills needed to excel in our challenging local and global environment. The Young Leaders Conference turns 20 years old this year. In the past 20 years YLC has impacted more than 5000 youngsters.

Every year our YLC champ comes up with a theme that personifies the whole conference of the year. This year, Our YLC champ is a passionate and dedicated university student, Fatema Kausar, she brings with her great energy and positivity to serve the nation and that is why this year, Fatema is Leading the conference. She came up with the theme “ALIF” this year.

The concept of Alif came into being when a group of independent minds came together to brainstorm the essence of this conference, all into one word.