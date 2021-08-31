Citizen application centres set up in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with World Bank, Nadra, Economic Affair Division Islamabad has established 27 Citizen Facilitation Centres in the merged districts.

Facilities like issuance of national identity cards, such cards for overseas Pakistanis, child registration certificates, family registration certificates, childbirth registration, NICOP, juvenile card, bank sub-branches with ATM facilities, e-Sahulat (Naya Pakistan housing registration, ETO vehicle verification Islamabad, ID verification, mobile top-ups), livelihood support grant, child welfare grant and payment of utility bills can be acquired by the general public under a single roof.