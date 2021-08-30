Women swindlers rob family of Rs0.5m in Thatta

SUKKUR: Two women swindlers on Saturday robbed a family of Rs0.5m cash and gold jewelery in the Makli Hashim Abad housing society in Thatta district.

The incident took place when two women impersonating as spiritual healers entered the house of the society’s resident Haroon Soomro to treat an incurable patient living in the house.

The swindler women hypnotized the family members and kept them spellbounded during the robbery bid. Meanwhile, they collected gold jewelery worth Rs0.5 million and cash amounting to Rs8,000 from the house and fled. After regaining consciousness, the family approached the Makli Police station and demanded capturing the two women swindlers.