16 stolen motorbikes recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: A man was arrested and 16 stolen motorcycles were recovered in the city on Sunday. A police spokesman said that taking notice of motorcycle lifting incidents, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah formed a team to trace the cases. The cops arrested one Shafiullah, who confessed to involvement in motorbike lifting cases. On pointation of the accused, the police recovered 16 stolen motorbikes for onward handover to their owners. Meanwhile, the police also arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 3kg charas from their possession in Shabazgarhi area of the district on Sunday.