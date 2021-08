SUKKUR: The police have arrested an alleged criminal and recovered a small cache of drugs from the possession of the drug peddlers and drug dens during an operation in district Ghotki.

Reports said on Saturday the local police had conducted a raid on a drug den at Bozdar Colony and recovered 400grams Charras, 100grams white powder (Heroin), 100grams ice and currency.

They said, have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Abdul Sattar s/o Ghazi Khan Bozdar, and registered an FIR against him.