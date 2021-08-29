25kg charas seized, two arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: The police seized 25 kilogram charas and arrested the alleged drug smugglers in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Saturday.

Taking action on a tip off about the smuggling of drugs, the police barricaded the road at Ublan point for checking the vehicles to bust the narcotics traders.

They signalled a car bearing registration number BB-1911 Peshawar for checking.

During checking, the police recovered 25 kilogram of fine quality charas from secret cavities of the car.

Two alleged drug smugglers identified as Arifullah and Shakir, residents of Orakzai tribal district, were arrested following the recovery of charas from the car.