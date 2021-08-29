Pakistan name strong squad for Asian Volleyball Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday named a solid 14-member squad for the 21st Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship starting in Tokyo, Japan on September 12.

The team is headed by international Aimal Khan who has recently signed a lucrative deal with a Turkish League team.

“He is a favourite pick for even European league teams. Aimal was playing for a leading Thai team when he got a better offer and now has signed a contract with the Turkish team. He will be leading Pakistan team in the Asian Seniors where all the best teams are to gather for coveted honours,” Ch Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said, while talking to ‘The News’.

Pakistan has been placed in a tough pool where apart from champions Iran, they will be facing Thailand and Hong Kong. Two top teams will then make it to the pool of four each and then the teams from each group will make it to the semis from each group.

“Admitted that we have a strong pool where Pakistan, Iran and Thailand are to play for two available places. Hong Kong is a relatively weaker team but you cannot say anything as all teams would be having tough training and preparations behind them,” Ch Yaqoob said.

Pakistan team has been training hard over the least one year with POF extending all the facilities for the probable stay and training at the outset of their preparation last year.

Meanwhile, team manager Mohammad Taufeeq expressed his confidence, saying that the selected team had the capacity of going all the way.

“They have trained hard and are ready for the challenge. What they need is a few international matches which are expected to be organized well before the event starts. It is important to give the team a settled look,” he said.

Taufeeq, who had the experience of managing international teams including tennis and badminton hoped that members of the Pakistan contingent would act as an ambassador to the nation.

“All the members are ambassadors of the contingent and as such all acts would be closely monitored. These players are disciplined in all definitions of a true professional and hopefully would go on to perform exceptionally well,” Taufeeq said.

The Pakistan contingent is expected to leave in the first week of September for the event.

Team members: Aimal Khan (captain), Sheraz, Mubashar Raza, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Fakhar-ud-Din, Muhammad Kashif Naveed, Maaz Ullah Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Murad Khan, Afaq Khan, Nasir Ali, Usman Faryad Ali, Muhammad Taufeeq (Team Manager), Rahman Mohammadirad (Head Coach), Saeed Ahmad Khan Sady (Assistant Coach), Ehsan Iqbal (Assistant Coach), Armin Golkari (Analyzer), Ubaid Ullah Shah (International Referee).