Minister visits LDA, stresses solving people’s problems

LAHORE : After taking charge of the seat, Minister for Housing Asad Khokhar paid his first visit to Lahore Development Authority office (LDA) here on Saturday.

During the minister’s visit, LDA’s security guard, police and personal security of the minister blocked entry of the citizens in the office. Even those who had appointments at LDA’s One-Window were also denied entry.

The minister got a briefing by LDA DG, Wasa MD and other senior officials and planted a tree in the LDA office.

Asad Khokhar said LDA, Wasa and Tepa were public service organisations and they have to work fast to solve public problems.

“Lahore has its own distinct identity all over the world,” he said and directed the officials that emergency work should start for beautification of the city within the next ten days.

He said LDA City New Pakistan Apartments was a very important project and work on it should be expedited. The project will provide shelter to low-income people, he said and told Wasa MD that there were many problems in the areas which were not under the jurisdiction of Wasa. He directed him to prepare a summary to bring such areas under the jurisdiction of Wasa.

LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar while briefing the minister claimed that the problems of LDA City and Avenue One schemes have almost been resolved.

The third draw for residential plots in LDA City was set for September 4, 2021.

He also briefed the minister on the ongoing work on Sheranwala Gate Flyover, Gulab Devi Underpass and Shahkam Chowk Flyover projects. The minister f directed the LDA officials to expedite work on these projects.