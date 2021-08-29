Green Line buses ready to reach Karachi from China

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that buses for the Green Line bus project are being shipped from China.

Tweeting from his official account on Saturday, the governor talked about the completion of Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service. He said the buses were being loaded on a cargo ship at the Taichung Port in China and would soon arrive in Karachi. The residents of Karachi would soon witness these buses plying on the roads of the city, he added. The governor said the prime minister was serious about the development of Karachi.