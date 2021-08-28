World record created by planting 100,000 saplings in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A world record was created by planting 100,000 saplings simultaneously in Faisalabad district by the district administration under the Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree Project.

Under the project, 20,000 saplings were planted in each City and Sadr tehsils. During the same time, 16,000 saplings were also planted in each tehsil of the district, including Jaranwala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra and Tandlianwala. The City and Sadr ceremony was held at Kaleem Shaheed Park, Narwala Road, where Punjab Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, parliamentarians Sh Khurram Shahzad and Latif Nazar along with officers and students planted the saplings. The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the district administration in planting saplings at the same time. He said that tree plantation was need of the hour. The commissioner said that DC Muhammad Ali had also set a record on the last day of his posting in Faisalabad and made the name of the district bright. The DC said that he was happy to set a record on the last day of duty in Faisalabad. He said that Faisalabad is the first district where the tree planting was started in all the tehsils at the same time.