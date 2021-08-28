Acting CJP inquires after Faez Isa, his wife

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial met senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and inquired after him and his spouse Mrs Sarina Isa.

It was learnt that the acting chief justice met Justice Qazi Faez Isa at his residence.

Sources said that acting chief justice remained there for two hours and the meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere wherein they exchange matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, on Friday, the Public Relations Department of the Supreme Court issued a press release wherein it was stated that Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife has been advised to undergo a throat surgery to remove her enlarged thyroid in which there is also substantial nodule growth.

It was stated that Justice Isa and his wife will bear their own travel and medical expenses. The press release further stated that the message is being released at the desire of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.