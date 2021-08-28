Bilal, Zahra win Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis titles

LAHORE: Bilal Asim and Zahra Suleman won their respective singles title of the Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 played here at PLTA Courts Bagh-i-Jinnah on Friday.

Bilal after being stretched to extensive length in the first set by Asad Zaman clinched the second set in no time to win the final 7-5, 6-0.

In under-18 girls final, Zahra did not face much trouble in overpowering Ashitifila Arif and won the title in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.

In boys under-14 final, Asad beat Ahtesham Humayun. In boys under-14 doubles final, Ahtesham Humayun and Shehryar Anees beat Asad Zaman and Zohaib Afzal Malik.

In boys/girls under-12 final, Omer Jawad beat Ismail Aftab. In boys under-18 doubles final, Abdul Hanan Khan and Ahtesham Arif beat Faizan Fayyaz and Bilal Asim.

In boys/girls under-10 final, Abdur Rehman beat Hajra. In boys/girls under-8, Ahsan Bari was the winner. In boys/girls under-6, Daniyal Afzal Malik took the title.

Asad Zaman and Ahtesham Humayun breezed into the under-14 final after beating Omer Jawad and Shehryar Anees, respectively, in the semi-finals.

In the under-14 semi-finals, Asad Zaman overpowered Omer Jawad 6-3, 6-4. Ahtesham Humayun faced little resistance from Shehryar Anees before winning the crucial encounter 6-2, 7-5 to book a berth in the final.

In under-14 doubles quarter-finals, Shehryar Anees/Ahtesham Humayun thrashed M Ramzan/M Ali 6-0, Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab defeated Zain Saeed/Abdur Rehman 6-3 and Raja Mustafa/Harris Bajwa beat Hajra/Aalay Husnain 6-4.

In the under-18 semi-final, Bilal Asim overwhelmed Abdul Hanan Khan 6-1, 6-3.

In the under-10 quarter-finals, Fajar Fayyaz defeated Afaf Suleman 8-6.

In the under-12 semi-finals, Omer Jawad outlasted Hashir Alam 8-2 and Ismail Aftab beat Abdur Rehman 8-4.