Man remanded to FIA custody for ‘harassing woman with indecent pictures’

A court on Friday remanded a suspect into the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency for questioning in a case pertaining charges of harassing a female and sharing her obscene pictures on the internet.

The FIA cyber-crime wing presented Javed Ashraf before the East district JM concerned, and submitted that the suspect was arrested on the complaint of a woman for threatening and blackmailing her.

The IO told the court that the FIA had seized the mobile phone of the suspect and had found pictures of the woman in it. He requested the court to grant the suspect’s custody on physical remand to further probe the matter. The judge allowed the FIA to keep the suspect in custody for three days and ordered the IO to bring a progress report regarding the investigation to the next hearing.