Villagers kill blind Indus dolphin in Sukkur

A blind Indus dolphin, a rare mammal, declared on the brink of extinction by the World Wildlife Fund, was trapped and killed by villagers with stones, and sticks when it strayed from Indus and landed in Baiji Minor, Pano Aqil, in Sukkur, .The deputy conservator Wildlife Department Sukkur, Adnan Ahmed Khan recovered the dolphin and filed an FIR against the villagers who killed the rare mammal.