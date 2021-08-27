Couple involved in robberies arrested

MARDAN: District police Thursday arrested a couple who used to loot houses while impersonating beggars while a man was arrested for allegedly having slaughtered his wife with a knife.

A police spokesman said that after receiving complaints of frequent robberies, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed an investigation team from Hoti Police Station, led by DSP Inam Jan.

The team traced the case and arrested one Sher Zaman and his wife Reema, residents of Nowshera district.

The arrestees confessed during interrogation that both the man and his wife used to roam the streets of Mardan city in a rickshaw while the woman would later enter homes and decamp with jewellery, cash amount and other valuables and hand the same over to her husband sitting in the rickshaw.

The cops also recovered Rs600,000 cash stolen from homes and a pistol and rickshaw used in the crimes.

Meanwhile, police arrested one Samiullah, a resident of Peshawar, for allegedly killing his wife two months ago.